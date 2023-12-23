Should you bet on Jalen Guyton getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Guyton has reeled in nine balls for 77 yards (12.8 per game) and one score this year.

In one of six games this year, Guyton has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0 Week 13 @Patriots 3 1 5 0 Week 14 Broncos 1 1 8 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 2 19 0

