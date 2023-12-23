Los Angeles Chargers receiver Jalen Guyton has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 200.6 per game.

Guyton's stat line features nine catches for 77 yards and one score. He puts up 12.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 19 times.

Guyton vs. the Bills

Guyton vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Buffalo in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The 200.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Bills have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Jalen Guyton Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Guyton Receiving Insights

Guyton, in two of five games this year, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Guyton has 3.7% of his team's target share (19 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 19 times this season, averaging 4.1 yards per target.

Guyton has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 2.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Guyton has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.5% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts).

Guyton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 6 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

