Will Jackson LaCombe find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through 31 games this season.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

LaCombe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:02 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:50 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:36 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:11 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:11 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.