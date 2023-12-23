Will Hawaii be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Hawaii's full tournament resume.

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 127

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii took down the No. 108-ranked (according to the RPI) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 70-61, on November 22, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Noel Coleman dropped a team-high 26 points with four rebounds and one assist in the game versus Northern Arizona.

Next best wins

77-66 over San Diego (No. 133/RPI) on November 25

69-56 at home over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 21

76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on November 24

92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 17

95-76 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on December 3

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Hawaii has been given the 184th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Rainbow Warriors have 12 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Hawaii has 20 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. CSU Fullerton Titans

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. CSU Fullerton Titans Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 AM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 AM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

