2024 NCAA Bracketology: Hawaii March Madness Resume | December 25
Will Hawaii be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Hawaii's full tournament resume.
How Hawaii ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-4
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|127
Hawaii's best wins
Hawaii took down the No. 108-ranked (according to the RPI) Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, 70-61, on November 22, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Noel Coleman dropped a team-high 26 points with four rebounds and one assist in the game versus Northern Arizona.
Next best wins
- 77-66 over San Diego (No. 133/RPI) on November 25
- 69-56 at home over Portland (No. 193/RPI) on December 21
- 76-57 over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on November 24
- 92-73 at home over Niagara (No. 333/RPI) on November 17
- 95-76 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 359/RPI) on December 3
Hawaii's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Schedule insights
- Hawaii has been given the 184th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Rainbow Warriors have 12 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- Hawaii has 20 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
Hawaii's next game
- Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. CSU Fullerton Titans
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 12:00 AM ET
- Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
