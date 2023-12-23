Can we expect Hawaii to lock up a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on Hawaii's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Hawaii ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 1-0 NR NR 217

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii's best wins

Hawaii, in its best win of the season, defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans 59-49 on December 30. The leading point-getter against CSU Fullerton was Daejah Phillips, who tallied 11 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

58-46 at home over Idaho State (No. 160/RPI) on November 25

73-47 at home over San Jose State (No. 254/RPI) on December 3

65-51 at home over San Francisco (No. 285/RPI) on November 17

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawaii's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

Hawaii has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Hawaii gets the 30th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Rainbow Wahine have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Reviewing Hawaii's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Hawaii's next game

Matchup: Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Hawaii games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.