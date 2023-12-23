When Gerald Everett suits up for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 16 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills (on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Everett will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett has reeled in 39 passes on 52 targets for 334 yards and three scores, averaging 27.8 yards per game.

Everett has registered a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0 Week 10 Lions 2 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 4 4 43 1 Week 13 @Patriots 5 4 44 0 Week 14 Broncos 8 5 39 0 Week 15 @Raiders 8 5 41 0

Rep Gerald Everett with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.