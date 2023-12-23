Los Angeles Chargers receiver Gerald Everett has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.6 per game.

Everett's 52 targets have resulted in 39 catches for 334 yards (and an average of 27.8 per game) and three scores.

Everett vs. the Bills

Everett vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 200.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Bills defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bills have given up 17 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks seventh among NFL defenses.

Chargers Player Previews

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Everett Receiving Insights

Everett, in seven of 12 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Everett has 10.1% of his team's target share (52 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (105th in league play), picking up 334 yards on 52 passes thrown his way.

Everett has a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 8.8% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With eight red zone targets, Everett has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 8 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 44 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

