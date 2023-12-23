The Anaheim Ducks, Frank Vatrano among them, face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Looking to wager on Vatrano's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:10 on the ice per game.

Vatrano has a goal in nine games this year out of 32 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 15 of 32 games this season, Vatrano has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Vatrano's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 32 Games 4 23 Points 2 14 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

