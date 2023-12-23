Should you wager on Frank Vatrano to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

Vatrano has scored in nine of 32 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

Vatrano's shooting percentage is 12.6%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 106 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Vatrano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:07 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 20:22 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:00 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

