Should you wager on Easton Stick getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Easton Stick score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a TD)

Stick has rushed for 11 yards on two carries (5.5 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Stick has not reached the end zone on the ground once in two games.

Easton Stick Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 14 Broncos 13 24 179 0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Raiders 23 32 257 3 1 2 11 0

