Easton Stick will be facing the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stick has amassed 436 yards passing (218.0 per game) with three TDs and one pick this year. With his legs, Stick has 11 rushing yards on two totes, averaging 5.5 rushing yards per game.

Stick vs. the Bills

Stick vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed two opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bills have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to throw two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Bills have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The pass defense of the Bills is allowing 200.6 yards per game this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Bills have totaled 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is eighth in the NFL in that category.

Easton Stick Passing Props vs. the Bills

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-222)

Stick Passing Insights

The Chargers, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.5% of the time while running 40.5%.

Stick has 436 yards on 56 attempts this season to average 7.8 yards per attempt.

Stick has thrown for a touchdown in one of two games this year, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (8.8% of his team's 34 offensive TDs).

Stick accounts for 2.4% of his team's red zone plays, with three of his total 56 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Easton Stick Rushing Props vs the Bills

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Stick Rushing Insights

Stick has come up shy of his rushing yards prop bet total in his one game played this season.

Stick has no rushing touchdowns in two games this season.

Stick's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 23-for-32 / 257 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 13-for-24 / 179 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

