Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Kraken on December 23, 2023
Frank Vatrano and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken meet at Honda Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Vatrano has totaled 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Mason McTavish has amassed 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
Troy Terry Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Troy Terry is a top player on offense for Anaheim with eight goals and 12 assists.
Terry Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Devils
|Dec. 17
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Islanders
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Bjorkstrand is Seattle's leading contributor with 26 points. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Vince Dunn has four goals and 21 assists to total 25 points (0.7 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
