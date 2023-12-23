Frank Vatrano and Oliver Bjorkstrand are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Anaheim Ducks and the Seattle Kraken meet at Honda Center on Saturday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Vatrano has totaled 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games for Anaheim, good for 23 points.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 2 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 3

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Mason McTavish has amassed 21 points this season, with 10 goals and 11 assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 18 0 0 0 0 at Devils Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Dec. 13 0 0 0 0

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Troy Terry is a top player on offense for Anaheim with eight goals and 12 assists.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Red Wings Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Devils Dec. 17 1 1 2 3 at Rangers Dec. 15 0 0 0 4 at Islanders Dec. 13 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Bjorkstrand is Seattle's leading contributor with 26 points. He has 10 goals and 16 assists this season.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Vince Dunn has four goals and 21 assists to total 25 points (0.7 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 at Stars Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0

