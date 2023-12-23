The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) and Anaheim Ducks (12-20) square off at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Kraken knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-140) Ducks (+120) 6 Kraken (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 27 times this season, and won 10, or 37.0%, of those games.

Anaheim is 9-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 18 of 31 games this season.

Ducks vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 91 (27th) Goals 83 (29th) 106 (21st) Goals Allowed 108 (24th) 21 (16th) Power Play Goals 22 (15th) 20 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (29th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 6-4-0 against the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.

Anaheim has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 6.0 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks' 83 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 108 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.

They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.