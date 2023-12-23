Ducks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) and Anaheim Ducks (12-20) square off at Honda Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+. The Kraken knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Ducks are coming off a 3-0 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-140)
|Ducks (+120)
|6
|Kraken (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 27 times this season, and won 10, or 37.0%, of those games.
- Anaheim is 9-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 18 of 31 games this season.
Ducks vs Kraken Additional Info
Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|91 (27th)
|Goals
|83 (29th)
|106 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|108 (24th)
|21 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (15th)
|20 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Anaheim went 6-4-0 against the spread and 3-7-0 straight up.
- Anaheim has gone over the total in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 6.0 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Ducks' 83 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 29th in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 108 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.
- They have a -25 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
