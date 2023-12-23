When the Seattle Kraken meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Vince Dunn and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games give him 23 points on the season.

Anaheim's McTavish has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists.

This season, Troy Terry has scored eight goals and contributed 12 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .895 save percentage (48th in the league), with 391 total saves, while giving up 46 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put together a 6-7-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Kraken Players to Watch

Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of Seattle's leading contributors (26 points), via amassed 10 goals and 16 assists.

Through 34 games, Dunn has scored four goals and picked up 21 assists.

Eeli Tolvanen has 21 points for Seattle, via nine goals and 12 assists.

Philipp Grubauer (5-9-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .884% save percentage (61st in league).

Ducks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 28th 2.68 Goals Scored 2.59 29th 14th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.38 23rd 20th 30.1 Shots 29.2 27th 7th 29.1 Shots Allowed 32.1 24th 18th 20% Power Play % 21.36% 15th 17th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 80.41% 14th

