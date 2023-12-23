Ducks vs. Kraken December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
When the Seattle Kraken meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Vince Dunn and Mason McTavish will be two of the top players to keep an eye on.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ducks vs. Kraken Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-140)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSC,BSSD,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano's 14 goals and nine assists in 32 games give him 23 points on the season.
- Anaheim's McTavish has posted 21 total points (0.7 per game), with 10 goals and 11 assists.
- This season, Troy Terry has scored eight goals and contributed 12 assists for Anaheim, giving him a point total of 20.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has an .895 save percentage (48th in the league), with 391 total saves, while giving up 46 goals (3.7 goals against average). He has put together a 6-7-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Kraken Players to Watch
- Oliver Bjorkstrand is one of Seattle's leading contributors (26 points), via amassed 10 goals and 16 assists.
- Through 34 games, Dunn has scored four goals and picked up 21 assists.
- Eeli Tolvanen has 21 points for Seattle, via nine goals and 12 assists.
- Philipp Grubauer (5-9-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .884% save percentage (61st in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ducks vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|28th
|2.68
|Goals Scored
|2.59
|29th
|14th
|3.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.38
|23rd
|20th
|30.1
|Shots
|29.2
|27th
|7th
|29.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.1
|24th
|18th
|20%
|Power Play %
|21.36%
|15th
|17th
|79.59%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.41%
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.