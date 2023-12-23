Saturday's NHL action includes the Seattle Kraken (11-14-9) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (12-20) at Honda Center. The Ducks are underdogs (+120 on the moneyline) against the Kraken (-140) ahead of the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Ducks vs. Kraken Betting Trends

In 20 games this season, Seattle and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Kraken are 4-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Ducks have been listed as the underdog 27 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, Seattle has compiled a 2-2 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Anaheim has a record of 9-15 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 7-3 3-6-1 6.1 2.40 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.40 2.10 4 14.8% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 6-4 4-4-2 6.3 2.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.40 3.00 7 21.2% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4

