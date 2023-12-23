How to Watch the Ducks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Follow the action on BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ as the Kraken and the Ducks hit the ice.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Kraken Additional Info
|Kraken vs Ducks Odds/Over/Under
|Kraken vs Ducks Prediction
|Kraken vs Ducks Player Props
|Kraken vs Ducks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks' total of 108 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- The Ducks have 83 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Frank Vatrano
|32
|14
|9
|23
|10
|17
|40%
|Mason McTavish
|25
|10
|11
|21
|7
|7
|56.2%
|Troy Terry
|32
|8
|12
|20
|23
|22
|33.3%
|Ryan Strome
|31
|3
|15
|18
|15
|15
|43.5%
|Adam Henrique
|31
|10
|8
|18
|3
|12
|52%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 21st in goals against, allowing 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.
- The Kraken's 91 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|34
|10
|16
|26
|15
|22
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|34
|4
|21
|25
|17
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|34
|9
|12
|21
|11
|14
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|34
|5
|11
|16
|16
|23
|45.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.