The Seattle Kraken (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Anaheim Ducks (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Kraken Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks' total of 108 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 83 goals this season (2.6 per game), 29th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Ducks are 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 32 14 9 23 10 17 40% Mason McTavish 25 10 11 21 7 7 56.2% Troy Terry 32 8 12 20 23 22 33.3% Ryan Strome 31 3 15 18 15 15 43.5% Adam Henrique 31 10 8 18 3 12 52%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 21st in goals against, allowing 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kraken's 91 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 27th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 50.0% of the possible points with a 3-4-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.4 goals-per-game average (24 total) over that stretch.

