Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames meet at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Doughty's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 25:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +12).

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Doughty has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 29 games this year, Doughty has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Doughty hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Doughty Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 15 Points 4 7 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

