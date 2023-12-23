In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Drew Doughty to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in six of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Doughty has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Doughty's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Doughty recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 27:03 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 29:55 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 26:37 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 28:49 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 22:18 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:45 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 25:20 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 27:28 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

