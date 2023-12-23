The Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. Will Donald Parham score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Parham has reeled in 22 passes on 35 targets for 202 yards and four TDs, averaging 15.5 yards per game.

Parham has had a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 18 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 4 57 0 Week 13 @Patriots 4 2 12 0 Week 14 Broncos 2 1 11 0

