Donald Parham has a difficult matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers face the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 (Saturday, 8:00 PM ET). The Bills concede 200.6 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Parham's stat line so far this season reveals 22 catches for 202 yards and four scores. He averages 15.5 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 35 times.

Parham vs. the Bills

Parham vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games Buffalo has allowed three opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bills have allowed 17 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The Bills surrender 200.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense is seventh in the NFL by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Chargers Player Previews

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Parham Receiving Insights

Parham, in four of eight games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parham has received 6.8% of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times this season, averaging 5.8 yards per target.

In three of 12 games this year, Parham has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 11.8% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 10 red zone targets, Parham has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 4 REC / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

