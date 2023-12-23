In the Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, will Derius Davis score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Davis will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Derius Davis score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Davis has accumulated a 42-yard campaign on 13 catches so far. He has been targeted on 15 occasions, and averages 3 yards.

Having played 11 games this year, Davis has not had a TD reception.

Derius Davis Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 5 0 Week 2 @Titans 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 1 1 3 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 16 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 10 0 Week 8 Bears 2 2 4 0 Week 9 @Jets 1 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 2 2 7 0 Week 11 @Packers 1 1 -3 0 Week 12 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 -2 0

Rep Derius Davis with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.