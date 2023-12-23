Chargers vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) match up against the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Chargers.
Chargers vs. Bills Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Peacock
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bills
|12.5
|44
|-800
|+550
Chargers vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46, two more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chargers have covered the spread five times over 14 games with a set spread.
- This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.
Buffalo Bills
- The average total in Buffalo's outings this year is 46.3, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bills have registered a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've finished 7-4.
- Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Bills vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bills
|27.1
|6
|18.1
|4
|46.3
|6
|14
|Chargers
|21.6
|17
|24.6
|28
|46
|6
|14
Chargers vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends
Chargers
- Over its last three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- The Chargers have hit the over once in their past three games.
- The Bills have totaled 125 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Chargers have been outscored by 42 points (three per game).
Bills
- In its last three contests, Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- In its past three games, Buffalo has hit the over once.
- The Bills have scored a total of 125 more points than their opponents this year (nine per game), while the Chargers have been outscored by 42 points (three per game).
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46
|48.2
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26.4
|23.7
|ATS Record
|5-9-0
|2-5-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|2-5-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-3
|0-2
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.3
|46.3
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.1
|25.2
|ATS Record
|6-7-1
|4-4-0
|2-3-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-10-0
|2-6-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-4
|6-2
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
