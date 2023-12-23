The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) match up against the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Bills and the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Bills Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Peacock

Peacock City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bills 12.5 44 -800 +550

Chargers vs. Bills Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have combined with their opponent to score more than 44 points in six of 14 games this season.

Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 46, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chargers have covered the spread five times over 14 games with a set spread.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +550 moneyline set for this game.

Buffalo Bills

The average total in Buffalo's outings this year is 46.3, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bills have registered a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have been moneyline favorites 11 times this year. They've finished 7-4.

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Bills vs. Chargers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bills 27.1 6 18.1 4 46.3 6 14 Chargers 21.6 17 24.6 28 46 6 14

Chargers vs. Bills Betting Insights & Trends

Chargers

Over its last three contests, Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

The Chargers have hit the over once in their past three games.

The Bills have totaled 125 more points than their opponents this season (nine per game), while the Chargers have been outscored by 42 points (three per game).

Bills

In its last three contests, Buffalo has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, Buffalo has hit the over once.

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46 48.2 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.4 23.7 ATS Record 5-9-0 2-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-3 0-2

Bills Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.3 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.1 25.2 ATS Record 6-7-1 4-4-0 2-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-10-0 2-6-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-4 6-2 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

