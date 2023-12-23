Chargers vs. Bills: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
According to sportsbooks, the Buffalo Bills (8-6) are double-digit, 12-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, December 23, 2023 against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9). For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 44 points.
The Bills' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup against Chargers. The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Bills.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-12)
|44
|-700
|+500
|FanDuel
|Bills (-12.5)
|43.5
|-770
|+560
Los Angeles vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: Peacock
Chargers vs. Bills Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has five wins in 14 contests against the spread this year.
- Los Angeles has seen four of its 14 games hit the over.
- So far this season, Buffalo has compiled a 6-7-1 record against the spread.
- The Bills don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 12-point favorite or greater this year.
- Buffalo has hit the over in four of its 14 games with a set total (28.6%).
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
|28.5 (-111)
|-
|Easton Stick
|208.5 (-115)
|-
|14.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
