The Buffalo Bills (8-6) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) meet at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Chargers

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV: NBC

Chargers Insights

The Chargers score 21.6 points per game, 3.5 more than the Bills give up (18.1).

The Chargers rack up 333.7 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 312.9 the Bills allow.

Los Angeles rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 16.5 fewer than the 112.2 Buffalo allows per contest.

This year the Chargers have 19 turnovers, five fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Chargers Home Performance

At home, the Chargers score more points (22.9 per game) than they do overall (21.6). They also allow fewer points at home (24.4) than they do overall (24.6).

The Chargers accumulate 335 yards per game at home (1.3 more than overall), and allow 379 at home (3.7 more than overall).

Los Angeles picks up fewer passing yards at home (227.1 per game) than it does overall (238), and concedes more (262.1 per game) than overall (261.4).

The Chargers pick up 107.9 rushing yards per game at home (12.2 more than overall), and allow 116.9 at home (three more than overall).

At home, the Chargers successfully convert more third downs (41.2%) than they do overall (40.4%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (35.6%) than overall (37.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at New England W 6-0 CBS 12/10/2023 Denver L 24-7 CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas L 63-21 Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - -

