Entering their Saturday, December 23 game against the Buffalo Bills (8-6) at SoFi Stadium, which begins at 8:00 PM , the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report.

Last time out, the Chargers were beaten by the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21.

The Bills enter the matchup after winning 31-10 over the Dallas Cowboys in their last outing on December 17.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Trey Pipkins OT Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Heel Doubtful Nick Williams DL Shoulder Questionable Essang Bassey CB Concussion Questionable Tanner Muse LB Knee Doubtful Khalil Mack OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Nick Vannett TE Back Questionable

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Cook RB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ty Johnson RB Shoulder Questionable Reid Ferguson LS Thumb Full Participation In Practice Sam Martin P Knee Full Participation In Practice Kaiir Elam CB Ankle Questionable Micah Hyde S Neck Out Von Miller LB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice A.J. Epenesa DE Ribs Questionable DaQuan Jones DT Pectoral Questionable Justin Shorter WR Hamstring Out Dalton Kincaid TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers vs. Bills Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: Peacock

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers have been sputtering defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 375.3 total yards surrendered per game. They have been more effective on offense, regstering 333.7 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).

The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in scoring defense this season, surrendering 24.6 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 17th with 21.6 points per contest.

The Chargers' defense has been a bottom-five unit in pass defense this season, ceding 261.4 passing yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On offense, they rank 11th with 238 passing yards per contest.

Los Angeles ranks 27th in the NFL with 95.7 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 18th with 113.9 rushing yards ceded per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

The Chargers have compiled 17 forced turnovers (21st in NFL) and committed 19 turnovers (16th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 19th in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Bills Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-12.5)

Bills (-12.5) Moneyline: Bills (-800), Chargers (+550)

Bills (-800), Chargers (+550) Total: 44 points

