James Cook will lead the Buffalo Bills into their matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Most of the top contributors for the Bills and the Chargers will have player props on the table for this contest.

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +410

James Cook Touchdown Odds

Cook Odds to Score First TD: +450

Cook Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Alex Erickson - - 9.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 27.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 36.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Easton Stick 208.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Jalen Guyton - - 13.5 (-113) Joshua Kelley - 11.5 (-113) - Isaiah Spiller - 20.5 (-113) - Josh Palmer - - 44.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 30.5 (-113)

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 244.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) - James Cook - 71.5 (-113) 26.5 (-113) Gabriel Davis - - 31.5 (-113) Stefon Diggs - - 69.5 (-113) Ty Johnson - 18.5 (-113) - Dalton Kincaid - - 28.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 21.5 (-106)

