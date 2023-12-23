On Saturday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model projects that the Bills will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best in the NFL by averaging 376.9 yards per game. They rank 12th on defense (312.9 yards allowed per game). The Chargers' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, allowing 375.3 total yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 15th with 333.7 total yards per contest.

Chargers vs. Bills Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chargers (+12) Over (44) Bills 27, Chargers 18

Chargers Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 16.7% chance of a victory for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, four of Los Angeles' 14 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Chargers games this year (44) is two points higher than the total for this matchup.

Bills Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

Buffalo has put together a 6-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bills have not covered the spread when favored by 12 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Buffalo games have hit the over four out of 14 times this season.

Bills games have had an average of 46.3 points this season, 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers vs. Bills 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 27.1 18.1 28.6 15.3 25 22 Los Angeles 21.6 24.6 22.9 24.4 20.4 24.9

