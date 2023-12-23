The Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) will look to upset the Buffalo Bills (8-6) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Bills are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 12.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the contest.

Looking to make some live bets on this week's tilt between the Bills and Chargers? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Bills-Chargers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bills vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chargers vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chargers have had the lead five times, have trailed three times, and have been knotted up six times at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bills have had the lead seven times, have been losing six times, and have been knotted up one time.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 4.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 14 games this year, the Bills have won the second quarter nine times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in five games.

In 14 games this season, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up four times.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 4.8 points in the third quarter (11th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 1.9 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chargers' 14 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and been knotted up five times.

The Bills have won the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.9 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 16 In-Game Primers

Chargers vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Chargers have been leading after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in seven games (0-7), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (1-1).

At the end of the first half, the Bills have led nine times (7-2 in those games) and have trailed five times (1-4).

2nd Half

Out of 14 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up four times.

The Bills have won the second half in nine games this season (6-3 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is giving up 8.8 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Bills or the Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.