Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Fowler's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Fowler has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 24:44 on the ice per game.

In two of 32 games this season, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Fowler has a point in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 11 of 32 games this year, Fowler has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Fowler goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Fowler having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 32 Games 4 15 Points 3 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 3

