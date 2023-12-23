In the upcoming tilt against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Cam Fowler to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

In two of 32 games this season, Fowler has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Fowler averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 27:46 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 27:52 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 2 0 2 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 26:20 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 27:30 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 27:44 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:41 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 28:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:14 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.