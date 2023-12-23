Will Brock McGinn Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brock McGinn find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brock McGinn score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
McGinn stats and insights
- In one of 15 games this season, McGinn scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.
- McGinn has no points on the power play.
- McGinn averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
McGinn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|8:02
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:06
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|8:49
|Home
|L 5-4
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
