Will Brett Leason Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 23?
In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brett Leason to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Leason stats and insights
- In four of 28 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
- Leason has no points on the power play.
- He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Leason recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|11:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|14:38
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|13:28
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:43
|Home
|L 5-4
Ducks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
