In the upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brett Leason to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

In four of 28 games this season, Leason has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Leason has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:36 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 14:38 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 13:28 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:30 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:43 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

