Best bets are available for when the Buffalo Bills (8-6) visit the Los Angeles Chargers (5-9) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

When is Bills vs. Chargers?

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Bills by 8.8 points, a much smaller margin than the 12-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Chargers to cover.

The Bills have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 89.5%.

The Bills have put together a 7-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63.6% of those games).

Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -850 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

This season, the Chargers have been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +575 odds on them winning this game.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (+12)



Los Angeles (+12) The Bills are 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

Buffalo has not covered the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 12-point favorites.

The Chargers are 4-9-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44)



Over (44) These teams average 48.7 points per game combined (including the playoffs), 4.7 more than the over/under of 44.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.3 fewer points per game (42.7) than this game's over/under of 44 points.

Bills games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (28.6%).

The Chargers have gone over in four of their 14 games with a set total (28.6%).

Stefon Diggs Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 74.4 8

Easton Stick Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 2 218.0 3 5.5 0

