With the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), is Austin Ekeler a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 141 times for 506 yards (46 per game), with five touchdowns.

Ekeler has also caught 40 balls for 373 yards (33.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1 Week 9 @Jets 14 47 2 2 23 0 Week 10 Lions 19 67 1 4 48 0 Week 11 @Packers 10 64 0 2 6 0 Week 12 Ravens 10 32 0 5 32 0 Week 13 @Patriots 14 18 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Broncos 10 51 1 5 49 0 Week 15 @Raiders 5 9 0 4 29 0

