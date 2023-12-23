Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler will face a mediocre run defense in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), versus the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are ranked 15th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 112.2 per game.

Ekeler has run for a team-leading 506 yards on 141 attempts (46.0 ypg), and Ekeler has gotten into the box five times. Ekeler also helps out as a receiver, catching 40 balls for 373 yards (33.9 ypg) and one TD.

Ekeler vs. the Bills

Ekeler vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games The Bills have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to seven opposing players this year.

Three opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Bills this season.

Ekeler will play against the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense this week. The Bills allow 112.2 yards on the ground per game.

So far this year, the Bills have conceded 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks 10th in league play.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 38.5 (-111)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in four of his 11 opportunities this season (36.4%).

The Chargers pass on 59.5% of their plays and run on 40.5%. They are 17th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 350 rushes this season. He's taken 141 of those carries (40.3%).

Ekeler has rushed for at least one touchdown four times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored six of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (17.6%).

He has 26 carries in the red zone (43.3% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 28.5 (-120)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Ekeler has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Ekeler has 11.7% of his team's target share (60 targets on 514 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 60 times, averaging 6.2 yards per target (111th in NFL).

Ekeler has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With eight red zone targets, Ekeler has been on the receiving end of 12.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 14 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 10 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

