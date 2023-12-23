The Los Angeles Kings, including Arthur Kaliyev, will be in action Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Fancy a wager on Kaliyev in the Kings-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev's plus-minus this season, in 12:11 per game on the ice, is +6.

Kaliyev has a goal in six of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaliyev has registered a point in a game 11 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 26 games this year, Kaliyev has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kaliyev's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Kaliyev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 4 13 Points 3 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

