The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Arthur Kaliyev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

  • In six of 26 games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • Kaliyev has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are allowing 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kaliyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:06 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:08 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:06 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:27 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:23 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 12:19 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:44 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.