Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 23
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) host the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) after winning eight home games in a row. The Wildcats are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The over/under is set at 161.5 for the matchup.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Arizona
|-6.5
|161.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats are 9-1-0 ATS this season.
- Arizona has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 75% chance to win.
- Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.
- This year, the Owls have won two of three games when listed as at least +230 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 161.5
|% of Games Over 161.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|4
|40%
|92.3
|175.8
|67.7
|135.8
|158.1
|Florida Atlantic
|4
|36.4%
|83.5
|175.8
|68.1
|135.8
|147.8
Additional Arizona vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats record are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).
- When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Owls put up an average of 83.5 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.7 points, Florida Atlantic is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|9-1-0
|7-0
|4-6-0
|Florida Atlantic
|8-3-0
|0-0
|6-5-0
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Florida Atlantic
|15-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|6-4
|Away Record
|11-3
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
