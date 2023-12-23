Anze Kopitar will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kopitar's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 19:23 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has scored a goal in 12 of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 22 of 29 games this year, Kopitar has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Kopitar has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Kopitar hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 29 Points 3 13 Goals 1 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.