Can we count on Anze Kopitar lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

  • In 12 of 29 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Flames.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • Kopitar averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.4%.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are giving up 106 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16.1 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Kopitar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:58 Home L 2-1
12/19/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:12 Away W 4-1
12/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:49 Away W 3-2 SO
12/13/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:42 Home L 5-2
12/10/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:41 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 14:46 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:15 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:01 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1

Kings vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

