Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) will visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8) at Paycom Center on Saturday, December 23, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Anthony Davis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Fantasy Comparison

Stat Anthony Davis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Total Fantasy Pts 1279.2 1306.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.2 52.3 Fantasy Rank 5 6

Anthony Davis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights

Anthony Davis & the Lakers

Davis averages 24.6 points, 12.3 boards and 2.9 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Lakers have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in league) and giving up 114 (15th in NBA).

Los Angeles is 14th in the league at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 44.8 its opponents average.

The Lakers make 10.7 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.9% rate (25th in NBA), compared to the 14.1 per outing their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles forces 13.1 turnovers per game (18th in league) while committing 13.8 (21st in NBA).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.7 points, 6.3 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game with a +200 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 113 per outing (13th in the league).

Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 5.1 boards on average. it records 41.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.5 per outing.

The Thunder hit 12.6 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (14). They are shooting 38.6% from deep (second-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.7%.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (fourth in NBA play) while forcing 15.9 (first in the league).

Anthony Davis vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Advanced Stats

Stat Anthony Davis Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Plus/Minus Per Game 0.8 9.9 Usage Percentage 26.7% 33.1% True Shooting Pct 61.3% 63% Total Rebound Pct 19% 9.1% Assist Pct 13.4% 31.1%

