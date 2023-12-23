Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Davis totaled 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-111 loss versus the Timberwolves.

Let's look at Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.6 28.5 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 13.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.5 PRA -- 39.8 44.1 PR -- 36.9 41.6



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Thunder

Davis has taken 17.0 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 17.5% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Davis' opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Thunder are the 13th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113 points per game.

The Thunder are the 29th-ranked team in the league, giving up 46.5 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder allow 26.7 assists per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 36 31 14 2 0 0 2

