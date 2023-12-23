Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Honda Center. Fancy a wager on Killorn? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alex Killorn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Killorn has averaged 18:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Killorn has a goal in four of 22 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Killorn has a point in eight games this year (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Killorn has an assist in six of 22 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Killorn's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 22 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

