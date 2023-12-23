Will Alex Erickson find his way into the end zone when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 16 on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Erickson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Alex Erickson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Erickson has caught five passes on 14 targets for 74 yards and one TD, averaging 14.8 yards per game.

In one of five games this season, Erickson has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Alex Erickson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 11 @Packers 1 1 12 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 17 0 Week 13 @Patriots 1 1 23 0 Week 14 Broncos 7 1 9 0 Week 15 @Raiders 2 1 13 1

Rep Alex Erickson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.