Los Angeles Chargers receiver Alex Erickson has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET), up against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 200.6 per game.

Erickson's stat line this season reveals five catches for 74 yards and one score. He averages 14.8 yards per game, having been targeted 14 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Erickson and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Erickson vs. the Bills

Erickson vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bills have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 200.6 passing yards the Bills concede per outing makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Bills have put up 17 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Bills' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Watch Chargers vs Bills on Fubo!

Alex Erickson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Erickson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Erickson Receiving Insights

So far this season, Erickson hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Erickson has received 2.7% of his team's 514 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He averages 5.3 yards per target this season (74 yards on 14 targets).

Erickson, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 2.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Erickson (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.0% of the time in the red zone (66 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Erickson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/14/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.