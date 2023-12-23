The Los Angeles Kings, including Adrian Kempe, are in action Saturday against the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kempe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adrian Kempe vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kempe has averaged 18:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

In nine of 29 games this year, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 19 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Kempe has an assist in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 106 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 29 Games 4 27 Points 5 9 Goals 4 18 Assists 1

