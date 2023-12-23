Adam Henrique and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Seattle Kraken at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Prop bets for Henrique in that upcoming Ducks-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Adam Henrique vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Henrique Season Stats Insights

Henrique's plus-minus this season, in 16:02 per game on the ice, is -3.

Henrique has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Henrique has a point in 14 games this year (out of 31), including multiple points three times.

Henrique has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 31 games played.

Henrique has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Henrique going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Henrique Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-15) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 31 Games 2 18 Points 1 10 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

