On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Adam Henrique going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

In eight of 31 games this season, Henrique has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.

Henrique's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 3-0 12/18/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:19 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 3 3 0 20:37 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:55 Home L 4-2 12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0 12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.