On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Adam Henrique going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Henrique stats and insights

  • In eight of 31 games this season, Henrique has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
  • Henrique's shooting percentage is 19.2%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 106 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Henrique recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 3-0
12/18/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:19 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 3 3 0 20:37 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 16:39 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:55 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:51 Away L 1-0
12/5/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2
12/2/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 19:28 Home W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:34 Home L 5-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.