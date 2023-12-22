The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) are 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup has an over/under of 135.5 points.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -2.5 135.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Hawaii and its opponents have scored more than 135.5 combined points.

The average point total in Hawaii's outings this year is 143.0, 7.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Hawaii has been listed as the favorite in four games and won them all.

The Rainbow Warriors are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

Hawaii has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 5 83.3% 77.1 149.4 65.9 137.2 140 Georgia Tech 8 80% 72.3 149.4 71.3 137.2 147.3

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

The 77.1 points per game the Rainbow Warriors put up are 5.8 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.3).

When Hawaii scores more than 71.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 2-4-0 2-2 4-2-0 Georgia Tech 5-5-0 4-2 3-7-0

Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Hawaii Georgia Tech 12-5 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 3-9 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

