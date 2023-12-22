Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) meet the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) at 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 16.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 12.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 9.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Georgia Tech Rank
|125th
|77.1
|Points Scored
|72.3
|246th
|68th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|193rd
|221st
|35.8
|Rebounds
|42.8
|17th
|306th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|19th
|84th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|238th
|143rd
|14.1
|Assists
|13.7
|172nd
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|13.1
|287th
